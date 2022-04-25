Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Todd Tompkins

Upper Park Avenue, Rushden. Age: 25

Court news

On 25/01/20 at Rushden assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300. To pay compensation of £1,500, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Darren Little

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 16/06/21 at Northamptonshire wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty; on 20/11/20 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Aleksandra Sokolowska

Hall’s Close, Weldon. Age: 35

On 25/01/22 at Corby drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Brett Bradshaw

West Villa Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 06/04/22 at Wellingborough sent a Facebook friend request to a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Laura Morrison

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 10/10/21 at Kettering stole 49 chocolate bars worth a total of £56.35 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

Chase Dixon

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 12/03/22 at Kettering used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Barry McGlone

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 14/07/21 at Corby sent a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and to pay compensation of £70.

Mark Meagan

Chestnut Drive, Desborough. Age: 51

On 07/09/21 at Desborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering a named street. To pay compensation of £200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.