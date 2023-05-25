Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden, Titchmarsh and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Theo Gronneberg

Ironwood Avenue, Desborough. Age: 40

Court news

On 24/12/22 at Market Harborough had an air weapon in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Oleg Pustovidovs

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 31

On 08/04/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 27 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Devon Blackman

Nursery Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 22/09/22 at HMP Five Wells possessed a phone inside a prison without authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Dean Beeby

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 14/09/22 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Eran Rifat

Link Road, Rushden. Age: 37

On 26/04/23 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Samuel Peters

Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 51

On 28/04/23 at Kettering used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or going to any known address of them. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kenneth Saungweme

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 35

On 14/04/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £65.

James Bettsworth

High Street, Titchmarsh. Age: 56

On 14/04/23 at Titchmarsh drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 161 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.