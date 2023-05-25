Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden, Titchmarsh and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Theo Gronneberg
Ironwood Avenue, Desborough. Age: 40
On 24/12/22 at Market Harborough had an air weapon in a public place.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Oleg Pustovidovs
Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 31
On 08/04/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 27 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Devon Blackman
Nursery Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 30
On 22/09/22 at HMP Five Wells possessed a phone inside a prison without authority.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Dean Beeby
Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 41
On 14/09/22 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Eran Rifat
Link Road, Rushden. Age: 37
On 26/04/23 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Samuel Peters
Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 51
On 28/04/23 at Kettering used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or going to any known address of them. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Kenneth Saungweme
Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 35
On 14/04/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £65.
James Bettsworth
High Street, Titchmarsh. Age: 56
On 14/04/23 at Titchmarsh drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 161 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 140 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.