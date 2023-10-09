Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Ionut-Roberto Dumitru

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 30/05/23 at Northampton General Hospital assaulted an emergency worker, namely security staff, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Robert Mawbey

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 45

On 15/08/23 at Corby stole items worth £180 from One Stop; on 19/09/23 at Corby stole items worth £139.59 from Wilko; on 22/09/23 at Corby stole a hammer from Wilko.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £188.50 and costs of £85.

Alexandru Bucica

Keats Way, Rushden. Age: 40

On 18/07/22 at Northampton, without lawful authority or good reason, had a ball bearing CO2 powered air pistol.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £500. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Daniel York

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 26/04/23 at Bath Road, Kettering, damaged property belonging to Legacy Investors Limited; damaged a police vehicle; persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety; on 04/09/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £300 and costs of £85.

Kevin Tilley

Edward Road, Kettering. Age: 53

On 25/07/23 at Kettering were in charge of a Land Rover after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Louise Devlin

Addison Road, Desborough. Age: 36

On 15/07/23 at Kettering stole food items from a BP filling station.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £218. To pay compensation of £51.60 and a victim surcharge of £87.

Ian Freeman

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 67

On 21/08/23 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Dale Wilson

Lulworth Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 15/07/23 at Corby used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.