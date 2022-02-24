Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Stoil Zlatinov

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

In court

On 29/03/21 at Harlech, Corby, were in possession of a kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

John Mullan

Deben Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 08/12/21 at Kettering stole health and beauty products worth £63 belonging to Wilkinsons; on 28/01/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

George-Cristian Anghel

Upper Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 36

On 16/12/21 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £552, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £55.

Elizabeth Dines

Copelands Road, Desborough. Age: 37

On 20/07/21 at Desborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 208 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Scott Stone

Kingfisher Close, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 19/05/21 at Wellingborough produced six small plants of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £90, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Dominic Watts

Tennyson Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 19/01/22 at Burton Latimer were in possession of cocaine; on 06/02/22 at Pytchley drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Daniel Wilson

Gosforth, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 15/11/21 at Victoria Road, Wellingborough, had a folding pocket knife with a blade where the cutting edge exceeded 3in.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Connor Gillespie

Carey Drive, Corby. Age: 30

On 19/11/21 at Corporation Street, Corby, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £440, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £44.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.