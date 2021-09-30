Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Janusz Podolecki

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 58

In court

On 15/08/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Jamon Patrick

Northampton Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 16/10/20 at Sheep Street, Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 11/01/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Vasile Dinu

Cameron Court, Corby. Age: 63

On 29/05/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 18 months. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Olivia Scaman

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 21

On 15/08/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Ellesse Crabtree

Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 23

On 28/12/20 at Corby caused two people to fear that violence would be used against them by making calls making threats and sending messages making threats.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Steven Fitzsimons

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 19/12/20 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; were in possession of cannabis; entered a hotel room as a trespasser and stole a laptop, jacket and driving licence; stole a mobile phone belonging to Housekeeping Stores; on 10/07/21 at Northampton were in possession of an 8in bread knife; on 26/06/21 at Gold Street, Kettering, were in possession of an axe.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 24 months with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £200 and compensation of £200.

Jarad Dioni

Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 27

On 06/06/21 at Desborough with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Ryan Andrews

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 08/06/21 at Kettering stole alcohol worth about £22 from Chrysler Garage; on 24/06/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. Fined £20, to pay compensation of £22 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.