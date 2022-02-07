Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Walgrave and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jake Wild

Keld Close, Corby. Age: 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 29/12/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £170, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Constantin Rusu

York Road, Corby. Age: 39

On 19/10/21 at Corby contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 13/08/21 at Corby contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 26/08/21 at Corby contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 17/09/21 at Corby contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 22/09/21 at Corby contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a woman. Fined £330, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Matthew Ellson

Allen Road, Rushden. Age: 38

On 21/04/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her; on 22/04/21 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mark Ellis

Gardner Close, Raunds. Age: 61

On 11/06/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay a victim surcharge of £95.

Robert Cooper

Union Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 14/01/21 at Kettering obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Dmitrijs Nazarous

Grantham Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 31/07/20 at George Street, Corby, assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Daniel Bates

Harrington Road, Desborough. Age: 23

On 29/07/21 at Braybrooke drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months. To carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Thomas Gaffney

Heron Close, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 20/01/22 at Corby stole multiple items from Morrisons; on 19/01/22 at Corby stole items worth £50 from M&S; stole four bottles of whisky from Tesco; stole six bottles of whisky from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay compensation of £326.50.

Cameron Charleton

Jubilee Drive, Walgrave. Age: 21

On 20/06/21 at Kettering damaged two bus shelter panels worth £252.02.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £252.02, costs of £40 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.