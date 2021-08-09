Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Pipewell, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Daniel Wardrop

Oakley Road, Pipewell. Age: 35

In court

On 04/07/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Skye Taylor

Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 01/08/20 at Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £660, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Wayne Barton

Sycamore Drive, Desborough. Age: 28

On 04/07/21 at Rothwell when suspected of having driven a vehicle, and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £933, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £93.

Dale Grafikowski

Council Street, Wollaston. Age: 42

On 07/01/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzolyecgonine, in blood, namely 505ug/l, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £1,344, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £134.

Joyce Karanja

Southbrook, Corby. Age: 45

On 05/07/21 at A43 Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £200, to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Simon Rock

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 29

On 05/07/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Perry Winstanley

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 54

On 10/04/21 at Corby were in possession of a quantity of amphetamine; on 09/04/21 at Corby were in possession of a kitchen knife; were in possession of a cheese knife; on 10/05/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be under an electronic curfew for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.