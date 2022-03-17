Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Oundle and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Edward Carmichael

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 55

In court

On 02/02/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Balraj Kumar

Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 34

On 18/12/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

James Sartain

Kennet Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 19/02/22 at Corby stole six bottles of washing detergent belonging to B&M Express, Heron Foods; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/02/22 at Corby with intent to cause a police constable and a special constable harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Wayne Hawkes

Denby Dale, Wellingborough. Age: 49

Between 26/05/21 and 25/06/21 at Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by attending her address, sending unwanted letters and text messages and phoning her multiple times after she informed him she did not want him to contact her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Shanice Clayton

Carlton Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 14/05/21 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a police officer by beating; on 18/02/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and undergo treatment for alcohol dependency. To pay compensation of £100.

Kieran Mierau

Creed Road, Oundle. Age: 35

On 12/09/21 at Oundle assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Radoslaw Wakowski

Bittern Close, Desborough. Age: 35

On 04/02/22 at A14 Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £37.

Shane Richardson

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 26

On 06/02/22 at Northampton drove a Voi scooter after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £403, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.