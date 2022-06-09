Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Oundle and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Fabian Adamowicz

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 43

Court news

On 18/04/22 at Kettering drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £320, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Bogdan Kurasz

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 18/04/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lauren Sawyer

Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 30

On 17/04/22 at Raunds drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £173, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kieran Biddle

St Peters Road, Oundle. Age: 25

On 21/05/22 at Corby drove a Ford Transit after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £425, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £42.

Zoltan Toth

Victoria Road, Rushden. Age: 35

On 12/06/21 at Rushden had a small knife; assaulted a police officer; assaulted a paramedic; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £156.

Ben Lawman

Hubble Road, Corby. Age: 22

On or about 08/08/19 committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, namely that he had provided full and accurate details in relation to his children, intending to make a gain, namely universal credit advance; on or about 09/07/19 committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, namely that he had provided full and accurate details in relation to his children, intending to make a gain, namely universal credit advance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Raminder Sehra

Stavanger Close, Corby. Age: 44

On 23/10/21 at Corby were in possession of 1.38g of diamorphine; were in possession of 0.1g of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Sean Coakley

Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 43

On 26/01/22 at Oundle when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.