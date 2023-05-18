News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Mawsley and Wellingborough

In court

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:13 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Anthony McDonagh

Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37

Court newsCourt news
On 29/03/23 at Tesco, Wellingborough, forged a registration mark; knowing that payment for diesel was required dishonestly made off without having paid, with intent to avoid payment of £133.45.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £340. To pay compensation of £133.45, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Stuart Manning

Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 29/05/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Stacy Grant

Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 33

On 15/12/22 at Corby stole three bottles of vodka and two e-cigarettes worth £76 belonging to Rockingham Food Stores; on 07/02/23 at Corby stole multiple bottles of alcohol worth £124.50 belonging to Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £76.

Liam Lafferty

Scarborough Walk, Corby. Age: 18

On 02/09/21 at Corby were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Chenai Moyo

Blairgowrie Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 31/03/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Joseph Freeman

St Luke’s Close, Kettering. Age: 20

On 01/04/23 at Kettering were in charge of a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £141. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Elodie Hales

Lake Drive, Corby. Age: 27

On 01/04/23 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 29 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Stuart Smeathers

Saxon Close, Mawsley. Age: 45

On 01/04/23 at Denford drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £923, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £369.

Andrew Mearns

Queen Street, Desborough. Age: 58

On 02/04/23 at Desborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.