Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Miles Connors

Fishton Close, Kettering. Age: 24

On 05/04/24 at Kettering failed to comply with a serious crime prevention order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months. To pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Jake Lawson

Mercury Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 01/06/23 at Wellingborough unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £4,800 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Harminder Dhillon

Brecon Close, Kettering. Age: 44

On 11/03/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Jacee Carruthers

HMP Five Wells. Age: 29

On 01/09/23 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, assaulted a prison officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Brandon Holland

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 22

On 14/09/23 at Desborough possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster with a fixed blade, in private.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £96.

Lukasz Marcinkiewicz

Nash Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 29/03/24 at Corby forged a registration document, namely a V5 vehicle logbook, were in possession of amphetamine; drove while dis qualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 299 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 37 months. Fined £922 and to pay costs of £85.

Albion Noel

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 72

On 02/03/24 at Kettering sent a message which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £187. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £75.

Louise Lowes

Rendelsham Close, Kettering. Age: 54

On 14/04/24 at The Beeswing car park, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Nemanja Grubor

Flinders Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 14/04/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.