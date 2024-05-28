Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Miles Connors
Fishton Close, Kettering. Age: 24
On 05/04/24 at Kettering failed to comply with a serious crime prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months. To pay a victim surcharge of £187.
Jake Lawson
Mercury Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32
On 01/06/23 at Wellingborough unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £4,800 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Harminder Dhillon
Brecon Close, Kettering. Age: 44
On 11/03/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Jacee Carruthers
HMP Five Wells. Age: 29
On 01/09/23 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, assaulted a prison officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Brandon Holland
Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 22
On 14/09/23 at Desborough possessed an offensive weapon, namely a throwing star, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster with a fixed blade, in private.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £96.
Lukasz Marcinkiewicz
Nash Close, Corby. Age: 36
On 29/03/24 at Corby forged a registration document, namely a V5 vehicle logbook, were in possession of amphetamine; drove while dis qualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 299 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 37 months. Fined £922 and to pay costs of £85.
Albion Noel
Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 72
On 02/03/24 at Kettering sent a message which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £187. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £75.
Louise Lowes
Rendelsham Close, Kettering. Age: 54
On 14/04/24 at The Beeswing car park, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Nemanja Grubor
Flinders Close, Corby. Age: 22
On 14/04/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.