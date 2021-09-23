Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Matthew Beeby

Centre Parade, Kettering. Age: 27

In court

On 26/12/19 at Kettering damaged a door glazed window panel to the value of £270 belonging to Kettering Borough Council.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £270. Fined £80.

Liam Rodwell

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 31

On 07/08/21 at Kettering threatened a woman that windows belonging to her would be smashed.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £246. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Geoffrey Butler

Burghley Close, Desborough. Age: 29

On 17/07/20 at A14 eastbound, Kettering, drove a Mercedes when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecognine, in blood, namely 800ug/l, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in blood, namely 48ug/l, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance; on 12/07/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Leon Campbell

Plumpton Court, Corby. Age: 27

On 29/05/20 at Corby acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely a Natwest bank cheque in the name of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Matthew Eady

Bonham Court, Kettering. Age: 31

On 15/08/21 at Stamford Road, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance; used a vehicle when no test certificate had been issued; on 09/09/21 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lorna Smith

Manor Place, Kettering. Age: 37

On 31/07/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

James Young

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 04/04/19 at Northamptonshire damaged a vehicle belonging to a person; with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty to criminal damage, not guilty to disorderly behaviour. Verdict on disorderly behaviour: Found guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £150, compensation of £60 and a victim surcharge of £90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.