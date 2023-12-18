Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Sean Walsh

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 43

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Between 05/10/22 and 12/11/22 at Wellingborough committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, namely transferring money from the victim’s bank account, intending to make a gain of £451.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £451.

Mabashwir Ali

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 19/01/23 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks. To pay compensation of £100.

Drew Pettit

Knights Mews, Rushden. Age: 24

On 17/11/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Justin Saunders

Palace Gate, Irthlingborough. Age: 28

On 18/11/23 at Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £380, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £152.

Jordan Scott

Redwood Close, Desborough. Age: 23

On 19/11/23 at Desborough assaulted a police officer with intent to resist arrest; assaulted a police officer with intent to resist arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £300. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Katarzyna Grzelak

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 17/11/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £115, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Richard Flecknor

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 36

On 25/10/23 at Corby stole goods worth £105.25 from Co-op; on 27/10/23 at Corby stole goods worth £183.95 from One Stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven days. To pay compensation of £289.20.

Michael McAllister

Pightles Walk, Rushden. Age: 54

On 15/10/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.