Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Sean Walsh
Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 43
Between 05/10/22 and 12/11/22 at Wellingborough committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, namely transferring money from the victim’s bank account, intending to make a gain of £451.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £451.
Mabashwir Ali
Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42
On 19/01/23 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks. To pay compensation of £100.
Drew Pettit
Knights Mews, Rushden. Age: 24
On 17/11/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.
Justin Saunders
Palace Gate, Irthlingborough. Age: 28
On 18/11/23 at Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £380, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £152.
Jordan Scott
Redwood Close, Desborough. Age: 23
On 19/11/23 at Desborough assaulted a police officer with intent to resist arrest; assaulted a police officer with intent to resist arrest.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £300. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Katarzyna Grzelak
Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 28
On 17/11/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £115, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Richard Flecknor
James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 36
On 25/10/23 at Corby stole goods worth £105.25 from Co-op; on 27/10/23 at Corby stole goods worth £183.95 from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven days. To pay compensation of £289.20.
Michael McAllister
Pightles Walk, Rushden. Age: 54
On 15/10/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be subject to an electronic curfew for three months. Banned from driving for 60 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.