Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Paul Singh

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 21

On 14/04/23 at Desborough were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis; were in possession of a bladed article, namely a multi-tool with a locking blade.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 90 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Joshua Broderick

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 20

On 21/01/23 at the Railway Inn, Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Lewis Collins

Oakpits Way, Rushden. Age: 20

On 21/01/23 at the Railway Inn, Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Angela Ncube

Baden Powell Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 33

On 16/04/23 at Northampton drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.

Aidan Winstanley

Laxton Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 12/11/22 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

John Mongan

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 09/08/22 at Sinclair Drive, Wellingborough, stole a pallet truck valued at £2,376 belonging to Vigilance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 240 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,000.

Holly Jones

Melloway Road, Rushden. Age: 28

On 09/07/21 at Rushden damaged a woman’s handbag to the value of £140.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £140 and costs of £350.

Rhyston Kelly

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 10/01/23 at Wellingborough stole steaks worth £200 from M&S; on 10/01/23 at Wellingborough stole steaks worth £200 from M&S; on 25/01/23 at Wellingborough stole steaks worth £200 from M&S; on 02/05/23 at Wellingborough stole three bottles of alcohol worth £62 from Tesco.