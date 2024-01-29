Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Gavin McAloon

Ruby Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 35

On 04/12/23 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance; on 02/01/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £50 and to pay costs of £85.

Gilbert Millar

No fixed address. Age: 51

On 10/12/23 at Kettering were in possession of MDMA; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85.

Liam Warren

Thistle Drive, Desborough. Age: 42

On 12/12/23 at A14, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for four months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Patrick Owens

No fixed address. Age: 41

On 13/12/23 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or attending a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Glen Douglas

Highbrook, Corby. Age: 34

On 14/12/23 at Corby were in possession of two wraps of diamorphine; were in possession of two wraps of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Steven Demers

Sheep Street, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 15/12/23 at Northampton had an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Matthew Cottrell

No fixed address. Age: 27

On 01/01/24 at Raunds used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85.

Joanna Taylor

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 40

On 24/11/23 at Corby stole vodka from Morrisons; assaulted a man by beating him.