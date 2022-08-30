Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Pawel Karon

Cottesmore Way, Wellingborough. Age: 38

Court news

On 02/07/22 at Kettering with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Rafal Skubis

Whitworth Avenue, Corby. Age: 33

On 28/05/22 at Forest Gate Road, Corby, were in possession of amphetamine; had the blade of a kitchen knife; on 27/06/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Simon Georgiou

Brightwell Walk, Irthlingborough. Age: 46

On 28/06/22 at Irchester Country Park with intent two cause two people harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Amy Hollis

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 03/07/22 at Wellingborough drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £180, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £72.

Vladimir Skorna

Newbury Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 03/07/22 at Corby drove a Seat after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £922, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £369.

Zakos Michael

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 07/07/22 damaged the windscreen of a woman’s Vauxhall; damaged the windscreen of a woman’s Vauxhall; damaged a Northamptonshire Police van bumper; used towards two females threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 15/08/22 at Wellingborough Police Station damaged a front door.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £200.

James Low

Upper Steeping, Desborough. Age: 35

On 30/05/22 at Desborough committed arson by destroying a woman’s clothes and property by fire; on 31/05/22 at Kettering damaged a police van.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Ross Phillips

Park Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 35

On or about 22/04/21 at Irthlingborough being the occupier of a domestic property failed to take all available measures to secure that a transfer of household waste to a person for authorised transport purposes.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £400. To pay costs of £800, compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £40.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.