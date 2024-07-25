Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irchester, Kettering and Stanwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jamie Graham
Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 32
On 22/11/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 220 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending any address he believes she is at. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
John Ward
Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 21
On 15/06/24 at Northampton stole groceries worth £166.67 from Iceland.Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.
Amber Haywood
Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 26
On 07/10/23 at Kettering damaged a woman’s bathroom sink and toilet bowl.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.
Louise Wayman
Shire Road, Corby. Age: 33
On 20/03/24 at Corby stole clothing worth £170 from Next.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £170 and costs of £85.
David Mitchell
Lovell Close, Stanwick. Age: 34
On 01/06/24 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 46 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Laura Pye
The Ridings, Desborough. Age: 41
On 26/05/24 at Desborough stole items worth £66 from M&S; on 28/05/24 at Desborough stole items worth £62 from M&S; stole items worth £61 from M&S; on 04/06/24 at Desborough stole items from M&S; on 31/05/24 at Desborough stole items worth £96.70 from M&S; on 24/06/24 at Desborough stole items worth £222 from M&S; on 30/06/24 at Desborough stole items worth £35 from M&S; on 06/07/24 at Desborough stole items worth £31 from M&S.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £573.70.
Devon Windross
Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age: 34
On 07/06/24 at Corby stole meat worth £160 from M&S; on 15/06/24 at Corby stole meat from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £280 and costs of £85.