Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irchester, Kettering and Stanwick

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jamie Graham

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 32

Court news

On 22/11/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 220 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending any address he believes she is at. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

John Ward

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 21

On 15/06/24 at Northampton stole groceries worth £166.67 from Iceland.Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.

Amber Haywood

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 26

On 07/10/23 at Kettering damaged a woman’s bathroom sink and toilet bowl.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.

Louise Wayman

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 20/03/24 at Corby stole clothing worth £170 from Next.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £170 and costs of £85.

David Mitchell

Lovell Close, Stanwick. Age: 34

On 01/06/24 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 46 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Laura Pye

The Ridings, Desborough. Age: 41

On 26/05/24 at Desborough stole items worth £66 from M&S; on 28/05/24 at Desborough stole items worth £62 from M&S; stole items worth £61 from M&S; on 04/06/24 at Desborough stole items from M&S; on 31/05/24 at Desborough stole items worth £96.70 from M&S; on 24/06/24 at Desborough stole items worth £222 from M&S; on 30/06/24 at Desborough stole items worth £35 from M&S; on 06/07/24 at Desborough stole items worth £31 from M&S.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £573.70.

Devon Windross

Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age: 34

On 07/06/24 at Corby stole meat worth £160 from M&S; on 15/06/24 at Corby stole meat from One Stop.