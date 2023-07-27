Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Andrew Mitchell
Morland Road, Corby. Age: 44
On 18/08/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,425.
Lukas Szweda
Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21
On 26/03/23 at Northamptonshire possessed in private a weapon to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 applied, namely a knuckleduster.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Craig Allan
Oaks Drive, Higham Ferrers. Age: 51
On 11/12/22 at Wellingborough wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £672. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £269.
James Smith
Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 45
On 31/01/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £85, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Rafal Wandachowicz
Vivian Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44
On 15/06/23 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £1,200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £480.
Dion Simpson
Southfields, Rushden. Age: 36
On 16/06/23 at Wellingborough damaged a hotel door’s window pane.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £145.
Tracy Derrick
Argyll Street, Corby. Age: 50
On 17/06/23 at Corby drove a Mitsubishi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £420, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £168.
Hildah Kangethe
Bittern Close, Desborough. Age: 29
On 17/06/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £138.
Charley Burnett
John Clare Court, Kettering. Age: 26
On 17/06/23 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £50.