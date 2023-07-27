Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Andrew Mitchell

Morland Road, Corby. Age: 44

Court news

On 18/08/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,425.

Lukas Szweda

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 26/03/23 at Northamptonshire possessed in private a weapon to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 applied, namely a knuckleduster.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Craig Allan

Oaks Drive, Higham Ferrers. Age: 51

On 11/12/22 at Wellingborough wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £672. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £269.

James Smith

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 45

On 31/01/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £85, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Rafal Wandachowicz

Vivian Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 15/06/23 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £1,200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £480.

Dion Simpson

Southfields, Rushden. Age: 36

On 16/06/23 at Wellingborough damaged a hotel door’s window pane.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £145.

Tracy Derrick

Argyll Street, Corby. Age: 50

On 17/06/23 at Corby drove a Mitsubishi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £420, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £168.

Hildah Kangethe

Bittern Close, Desborough. Age: 29

On 17/06/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £138.

Charley Burnett

John Clare Court, Kettering. Age: 26

On 17/06/23 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him.

