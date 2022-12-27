Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Shayne Reeves
Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 42
On 23/11/22 at Market Street, Wellingborough, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.
Tracey Rogers
Midland Road, Higham Ferrers. Age: 54
On 25/10/22 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Emilia Stoszek
Browning Walk, Corby. Age: 32
On 22/11/22 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £225, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Adina Zaharia
Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 40
On 19/11/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jordan Scott
Redwood Close, Desborough. Age: 22
On 29/10/22 at Desborough entered a named street which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order length extended. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Terry Byrne
High Street, Desborough. Age: 66
On 03/10/22 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 127 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £237, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Elaine Garcia
Wood Street, Wellingborough. Age: 47
On 18/12/21 at Kettering stole a handbag belonging to a woman.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £360.
Joe Clarke
Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 25
On 04/10/22 at Kettering damaged a woman’s pottery; entered a named address which was banned by a restraining order; had direct contact with a named woman which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.