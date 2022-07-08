Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ricky England

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 22/01/21 at Northampton drove while disqualified; without insurance; on 03/03/21 at Northampton were in possession of cannabis; on 29/04/21 at Northampton were in possession of cannabis; on 08/02/22 at Northampton stole items worth £19 from M&S; on 05/03/22 at Northampton stole items worth £48 from M&S; on 21/02/22 at Northampton stole items worth £37 from M&S; on 03/03/22 at Northampton stole items worth £104 from M&S; on 21/04/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to driving matters, guilty to drugs, theft and bail offences. Verdict on driving matters: Found guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and banned from driving for six months. To pay compensation of £208 and costs of £100.

Antony Flemming

Union Street, Desborough. Age: 36

On 13/05/20 at Kettering asked a person to contact a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or visiting named addresses. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Dean Barnett

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 56

On 07/11/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lucy Hefford

Church Walk, Corby. Age:40

On 27/04/22 at Corby stole Pokemon playing cards worth £400 from Tesco; on 16/06/22 at Kettering stole sunglasses and bedding worth £159.99 from Dunelm Mill; were in breach of a community order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £200.

Luke Kerti

Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 29/09/21 at Kettering had an offensive weapon in public, namely a baseball bat; on 30/08/21 at Kettering caused to be sent by means of a public electronic communications matter, namely over the telephone, that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Patrick Nunley

Blinco Road, Rushden. Age: 73

On 21/05/2 at Rushden drove a Renault after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ljubomir Takacs

Chatsworth Road, Corby. Age: 40

On 22/05/22 at Kettering drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Harry Haywood

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 35

On 21/05/22 at Rushden were in possession of a fixed blade hunting knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

William Shreenan

The Forge, Rushden. Age: 39

On 28/09/21 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

