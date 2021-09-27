Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ben Wardle

Vine Hill Drive, Higham Ferrers. Age: 21

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 13/08/21 at Rushden drove an electric scooter on a road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £392, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £39.

Marcus Lane

Langdale, Desborough. Age: 26

On 14/08/21 at London Road, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Derek Grabham

Palace Gate, Irthlingborough. Age: 58

On 15/08/21 at Burton Latimer drove whilst disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 13 months. Fined £1,845, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £185.

Adam Burnham

Sussex Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 02/07/20 at Bedford stole a phone to the value of around £700 belonging to a man; on 16/08/21 at Bedford failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £700. Fined £200, to pay costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jahleel Bailey

Shakespeare Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 08/03/20 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £233, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stuart Stevens

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 25/04/18 at Wellingborough touched a woman aged 16 or over and the touching was sexual when she did not consent.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To register as a sex offender for five years.

Patrick Regan

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 53

On 16/08/21 at Greenfields Primary School car park, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Kristoffer Mitchell

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 38

On 20/08/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention; failed to stop after an accident where damage was caused to a fence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £320. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.