Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Great Oakley, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jamie Fuller

Jacksons Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 31

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 25/05/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of PAVA spray; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with an electronic curfew for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Michael Denning

Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 43

Between 14/11/20 and 21/11/20 at Northampton sent a person numerous WhatsApp messages which were of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Joshua Ratcliffe

Alexandra Road, Rushden. Age: 26

On 29/08/21 at Wellingborough took a vehicle without consent of the owner; used a vehicle without insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Philip Cross

Leicester Street, Kettering. Age: 49

On 05/09/21 at Kettering drove a Jaguar after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £385, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £39.

Daniel Harvey

Tewkesbury Close, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 18/09/21 at Isham drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £367, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £37.

Craig Clark

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 15/07/21 at Stephenson Way, Corby, damaged a man’s black taxi to the value of £200; on 13/10/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Verdict on criminal damage: Proved in absence. Plea to fail to surrender: Guilty. Fined £547. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £55.

Owain Bowles

Kings Court, Desborough. Age: 30

On 09/03/2021 at Desborough drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled

drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 306, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Lee Jenkins

Conyger Close, Great Oakley. Age: 36

On 10/08/21 at Great Oakley were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £366, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £37.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.