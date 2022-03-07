Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Finedon, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

James McFarlane

Sassoon Mews, Wellingborough. Age: 43

In court

On 18/03/21 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a man and a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £680 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Andrzej Kartasinski

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 61

On 10/05/20 at Tesco car park, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 03/08/20 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Tylah Chapman

Rowan Close, Desborough. Age: 19

On 19/10/21 at Birmingham were in possession of cannabis; were in possession of a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Alexander King

Hall Drive, Finedon. Age: 27

On 19/12/20 at Kettering were in possession of 18.97g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.

Gemma Hefford

Deene Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 19/01/22 at West Glebe Road, Corby, damaged a window; on 15/01/22 at Co-op, Occupation Road, Corby, stole wine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jacek Glos

Chelveston Drive, Corby. Age: 46

On 16/01/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

John Barton

High Street, Rothwell. Age: 36

On 19/01/22 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for eight months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Brendan Kelly

Chepstow Road, Corby. Age: 67

On 18/02/22 at Cranford drove a Range Rover after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.