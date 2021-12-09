Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Finedon, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ryan Dickens

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 40

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 24/02/21 at Rushden damaged a front door belonging to a man, to the value of approximately £300 to £500.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or visiting two named addresses. Fined £80, to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.

Stuart Faulkner

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 44

On 05/07/20 at Corby were in possession of 1.7g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Josh Quelch

Queen Street, Desborough. Age: 24

On 04/11/20 at Rothwell were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; on 16/11/21 at Desborough took a vehicle and after the vehicle was taken and before it was recovered damage of less than £5,000 was caused to it; drove while disqualified; without insurance; failed to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Octavian Prodan

Short Stocks, Rushden. Age: 34

On 16/10/21 at A45, Northampton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

David Sanger

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 55

On 16/10/21 at Kettering drove a Skoda after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; used a vehicle when no test certificate had been issued.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £499, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Matthew Littlewood

Kenmuir Road, Finedon. Age: 30

On 26/10/21 at Finedon drove a Jaguar after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 21 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Andrew Linnell

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 37

On 16/10/21 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay a victim surcharge of £95.

Daniel Stocker

Borrowdale Road, Corby. Age: 31

On 10/10/21 at B&M, Corby, stole LOL Toys worth £51.98; on 01/09/21 at Corby stole multiple items of a value unknown from TK Maxx; on 12/11/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £125 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.