Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jason Green
St Peter’s Avenue, Kettering. Age: 42
On 07/12/22 at Corby having entered Eurocell as a trespasser stole £1,266 in cash.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £1,266 and costs of £775.
Stefan Eremia
Hatton Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39
On 29/03/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £200.
Carlene Crabtree
Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 31
On 16/01/24 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; on 23/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.
Matthew Cottrell
St James Close, Rushden. Age: 28
On 02/03/24 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks.
Sean Bindley
Kings Court, Desborough. Age: 49
On 17/06/23 at Desborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £1,650 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Dean Crosby
Buckfast Square, Corby. Age: 41
On 29/12/23 at Corby obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.
Laura Pye
The Ridings, Desborough. Age: 40
On 15/11/23 at Desborough stole items worth £94.75 from BP; on 14/02/24 at Desborough stole items worth £300 from Co-op; on 03/03/24 at Desborough stole items worth £107.80 from BP; on 05/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £271.29 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £452.55 and costs of £85.
Mohammed Ullah
Stevens Court, Earls Barton. Age: 42
On 25/09/23 at Wellingborough repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive to a woman; assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for one year and six months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named road. To pay a victim surcharge of £187.