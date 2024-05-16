Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jason Green

St Peter’s Avenue, Kettering. Age: 42

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 07/12/22 at Corby having entered Eurocell as a trespasser stole £1,266 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £1,266 and costs of £775.

Stefan Eremia

Hatton Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 29/03/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Carlene Crabtree

Greenhill Rise, Corby. Age: 31

On 16/01/24 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; on 23/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Matthew Cottrell

St James Close, Rushden. Age: 28

On 02/03/24 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Sean Bindley

Kings Court, Desborough. Age: 49

On 17/06/23 at Desborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £1,650 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Dean Crosby

Buckfast Square, Corby. Age: 41

On 29/12/23 at Corby obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Laura Pye

The Ridings, Desborough. Age: 40

On 15/11/23 at Desborough stole items worth £94.75 from BP; on 14/02/24 at Desborough stole items worth £300 from Co-op; on 03/03/24 at Desborough stole items worth £107.80 from BP; on 05/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £271.29 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £452.55 and costs of £85.

Mohammed Ullah

Stevens Court, Earls Barton. Age: 42

On 25/09/23 at Wellingborough repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive to a woman; assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.