Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Great Doddington and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Vadim Popa
Shrubfield Grove, Corby. Age: 37
On 29/12/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £833, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £333.
Louise Wayman
Shire Road, Corby. Age: 32
On 27/08/22 at Corby stole assorted items from Fourways filling station; on 02/08/22 at Fourways filling station, Corby, stole various items; on 08/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Farai Cheuka
Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 40
On 02/01/23 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove a Mercedes while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. Banned from driving for 44 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Jordan Bland
Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36
On 19/11/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman and going to a named street. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Steven Denton
Church Lane, Great Doddington. Age: 65
On 15/05/22 at Great Doddington assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Shania Faulkner
Montrose Street, Corby. Age: 23
On 30/04/22 at Northampton assaulted a police constable by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £80, costs of £60 and a victim surcharge of £22.
Romeo Tazlaoanu
Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 47
On 04/12/22 at Wellingborough drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £475, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £190.
Klejdi Ziu
Hilltop Avenue, Desborough. Age: 18
On 13/12/21 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Alexandru Dobriu
Golding Crescent, Earls Barton. Age: 34
On 22/10/22 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.