Who's been sentenced from Corby, Denford, Kettering, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Benjamin Johnson

Hookhams Path, Wollaston. Age: 34

Court news

On 21/05/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a person.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 90 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Richard Tonner

Maxwell Walk, Corby. Age: 37

On 05/05/22 at Tesco Extra, Corby, stole three bottles of alcohol worth £67; on 02/07/22 at Corby attended an address which was banned by a restraining order; damaged a woman’s green spray bottle and plants.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £67.

Victoria Shaw

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 20/07/22 attended a named street which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

David Laing

Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age: 42

On 15/01/22 at Corby assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; between 21/04/22 and 11/05/22 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months. To have treatment for alcohol dependency and take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering three named streets. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Christopher Dunn

Southgate Drive, Kettering. Age: 24

On 10/05/22 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Raymond Chabata

Croyland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 19/06/22 at Wellingborough drove a Volvo after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Gary Wykes

Meadow Lane, Denford. Age: 59

On 18/06/22 at Northampton Road, Kettering, drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £2,052, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £821.

Brannen Hughes

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 18

On 19/06/22 at Upper Benefield drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and damage was caused to it; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.