Who's been sentenced from Corby, Cranford, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Nathan Picton

Francis Street, Raunds. Age: 42

In court

On 17/01/21 at Northamptonshire assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £615 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Danut Negoita

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 42

On 01/06/21 at Twickenham were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 145 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 15/06/21 at Wimbledon failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 10 months. Fined £1,200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Candice Stephani

Southfields, Rushden. Age: 49

On 05/12/19 at Rushden damaged a door lock belonging to a woman.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting a named address. Fined £70. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Chris Hull

Denmark Court, Rushden. Age: 33

On 29/06/21 at Rushden assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Cameron Martindale

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 01/03/20 at Corby damaged an item of clothing to the value of £90 belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £90, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ernests Velicko

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 17/11/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £220, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Thomas Deacon

Top Dysons, Cranford. Age: 33

On 17/11/21 at A43 Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

William Shreenan

Co-Operative Row, Rushden. Age: 38

On 15/03/21 at Corby damaged a police car to the value of £42; at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a total of £195 in compensation and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.