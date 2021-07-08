Who's been sentenced from Corby, Cranford, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Mitchell Hunter

Arundel Court, Kettering. Age: 23

In court

On 26/05/20 at Rothwell were in possession of a quantity of cannabis; were in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kieron Rush

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 31

On 09/04/21 on board a train between Leicester and Kettering damaged an electric door and kitchen contents belonging to East Midlands Railway; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a person by beating them; whilst on the railway, without reasonable cause, activated an emergency system.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Matthew Brown

Columbus Crescent, Rothwell. Age: 26

On 12/06/21 at Sywell Road, Wellingborough, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £669, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £67.

Urim Senaj

Wilkie Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 16/02/20 at Northampton being concerned together with a man was in possession of six small bags of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Adriana Tkacova

Blackbird Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 25/04/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £1,250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £125.

David Morris

Heaney Park, Rushden. Age: 36

On 07/07/20 at Northamptonshire produced a quantity of cannabis; on 08/10/20 at Northamptonshire were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Aaron Connelly

Carrington Street, Kettering. Age: 20

On 30/12/20 at Glendon Road, Kettering, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a vehicle, knowing or believing it to be stolen goods; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the rear of it in the manner prescribed; failed to comply with a light signal which was displaying a red light; rode a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Colin Jenkins

Orchard Field, Cranford. Age: 58

On 07/08/20 at Corby drove whilst disqualified; without insurance; while using a handheld mobile phone; on 20/10/20 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.