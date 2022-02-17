Who's been sentenced from Caldecott, Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Paul Taylor

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 52

In court

On 05/07/20 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £559, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56.

Nicola White

Buckwell Place, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 17/09/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by pushing him to the floor and attempting to kick him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Cecile Daley

Ashfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 57

Between 08/08/18 and 02/11/18 dishonestly failed to prompt notify the DWP of a change in circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Jobseekers Allowance, namely that she held capital in excess of the permitted amount; on 06/03/18 with a view to obtaining Universal Credit dishonestly made a statement or representation to the DWP which was false; on 08/10/18 with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance dishonestly made a statement or representation to the DWP which was false; between 13/08/18 and 20/03/19 dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Borough Council of Wellingborough of a change to circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that she held capital in excess of the permitted amount.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Geoffrey Scott

Redwood Close, Desborough. Age: 63

On 12/07/21 at Desborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £250.

Daniel Rogoveanu

Skegness Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 08/12/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Daniel Forbes

Church View, Caldecott. Age: 26

On 11/12/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ilie-Sorinel Gosman

Thoresby Court, Corby. Age: 27

On 07/11/20 at Kettering wilfully obstructed a police officer by giving false details; assaulted a special constable by beating; assaulted a police officer; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £620, compensation of £50 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Andrew Clark

Knights Court, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 09/12/21 at Wellingborough sent a woman a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety; on 29/10/21 at Wellingborough sent a woman a telephone call which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety; were in breach of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.