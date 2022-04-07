Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Kettering, Oundle, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Neil Gill

Bowness, Wellingborough. Age: 37

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 27/02/22 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Levi Rendell

Penrith Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 26/02/22 at Northampton were in possession of 16 wraps of crack cocaine; were in possession of five wraps of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Brinn Shorthouse

Gordon Road, Oundle. Age: 36

On 20/08/21 at Oundle used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

Kian East

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 23/09/19 at Northampton were in possession of 15.86g of cannabis with intent to supply.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £770 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Liam Strickland

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 26

On 20/04/21 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £165, to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jordan Coughlan

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age: 35

On 08/01/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Vicki Lovell

Silverstone Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 41

On 18/07/21 at Burton Latimer with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; on 24/08/21 at Burton Latimer with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.