Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Kettering, Little Irchester, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Pawandeep Malhi

Cartmel Way, Rushden. Age: 41

Court news

On 01/02/23 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Justin Northern

Kettering Road, Rothwell. Age: 52

Between 27/02/21 and 23/09/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; between 17/08/22 and 12/10/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people. To pay costs of £330 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Eleanor Harper

Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 44

On 30/05/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood exceeded the specified limit; while disqualified; without insurance; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Edgars Austrins

Spencer Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 31

On 09/07/23 at Irchester assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Fined £276. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Samuel Daniels-Sharpe

Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 29/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a person’s curtain rail and door.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £700, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Ashley Fortino

Milton Road, Little Irchester. Age: 49

On 31/10/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Terry Donaldson

St Peter’s Avenue, Rushden. Age: 41

On 13/11/23 at Rushden stole a TV worth £149 from Asda; on 24/10/23 at Rushden attempted to steal vodka worth £36 from Asda; on 16/11/23 at Rushden attempted to steal PSP controllers and a dock worth £90 from Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £149, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Anthony Beech

Osborne Close, Rushden. Age: 44

On 02/11/23 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.