Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Mark Powell

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 28

In court

On 04/12/21 at Wellingborough stole a crate of beer from Iceland; on 18/06/21 at London had a 10in knife in public.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay costs of £685 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Sean Prosser

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 25/07/21 at Northampton drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Mariusz Kontor

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age: 44

On 09/10/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used abusive language and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £246, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Warren Malin

The Hedges, Rushden. Age: 26

On 22/11/21 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 51 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Julie Poole

Roman Way, Irchester. Age: 62

On 22/11/21 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £136, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ibrahim Mboob

Lyveden Place, Kettering. Age: 18

On 07/06/21 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Courtney Cutts

Tordoff Place, Kettering. Age: 23

On 12/06/21 at KGH assaulted a security officer by beating her; assaulted a security officer by beating him; assaulted a security officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Richard Normoyle

Grange Road, Kettering. Age: 51

On 03/11/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Martin Welland

Buckby Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 65

On 26/10/21 at McDonald’s, Burton Latimer, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 202mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.