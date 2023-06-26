News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

In court
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 19:50 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Aarti Patel

Kingfisher Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 35

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

On 14/03/22 at Barton Seagrave drove without due care and attention, colliding with a vehicle and causing injury to the driver; being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle, and having not given her name and address, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with eight points. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Georgia Kelly

Stuart Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 30/01/23 at Corporation Street, Corby, stole goods from Iceland; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 25/02/23 at Corporation Street, Corby, stole goods from Iceland.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £15, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Francis Hamill

Hatton Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 05/11/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

David Chapman

Moor Road, Rushden. Age: 41

On 12/03/22 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £80 from Sainsbury’s; on 13/03/22 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £25 from Sainsbury’s; on 13/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 03/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 28/12/22 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £105.

Armand Dumi

Lindersmith Way, Weldon. Age: 47

On 07/05/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £180.

Calvin Hawkins

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 11/02/23 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £233. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £93.

Megan Berry

Oakley Road, Rushden. Age: 24

On 28/03/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 120 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £129.

Jay O’Hara

Windermere Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 15/04/23 at Wellingborough used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 70 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.