Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Aarti Patel

Kingfisher Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 35

On 14/03/22 at Barton Seagrave drove without due care and attention, colliding with a vehicle and causing injury to the driver; being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle, and having not given her name and address, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with eight points. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Georgia Kelly

Stuart Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 30/01/23 at Corporation Street, Corby, stole goods from Iceland; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 25/02/23 at Corporation Street, Corby, stole goods from Iceland.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £15, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Francis Hamill

Hatton Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 05/11/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

David Chapman

Moor Road, Rushden. Age: 41

On 12/03/22 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £80 from Sainsbury’s; on 13/03/22 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £25 from Sainsbury’s; on 13/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 03/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 28/12/22 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £105.

Armand Dumi

Lindersmith Way, Weldon. Age: 47

On 07/05/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £180.

Calvin Hawkins

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 11/02/23 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £233. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £93.

Megan Berry

Oakley Road, Rushden. Age: 24

On 28/03/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 120 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £129.

Jay O’Hara

Windermere Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 15/04/23 at Wellingborough used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.