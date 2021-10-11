Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Rothwell, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wymington

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Daniel Hall

Southfields, Rushden. Age: 27

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 28/08/21 at Rushden drove a BMW while disqualified; without insurance; at Higham Ferrers took a BMW without the consent of the owner.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £156.

Jacob Weston

Rushton Road, Rothwell. Age: 20

On 28/08/21 at Kettering when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Claire Reeves

Church Street, Rushden. Age: 46

On 02/07/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £180. To pay costs of £200, compensation of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Clara Soto

Thruxton Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 20

On 25/09/21 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Michelle McEvoy

Shakespeare Road, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 02/03/21 at Desborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Daniel Walker

St Lawrence Walk, Wymington. Age: 33

On 04/06/21 at Finedon took a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Philip Byrne

Greening Road, Rothwell. Age: 32

On 09/05/21 at Rushden damaged a woman’s kitchen worktop; destroyed a woman’s door; on 02/05/21 damaged a woman’s CDs; on 27/04/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/05/21 at Rothwell sent a message which was grossly offensive or of an obscene, indecent or menacing nature.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 weeks. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman.

Arvydas Klimas

Rutland Close, Corby. Age: 35

On 31/08/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.