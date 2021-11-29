Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

David Grimshaw

Silver Street, Kettering. Age: 50

In court

On 05/09/21 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, damaged a shutter motor to the value of £500 belonging to a man.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning him from entering the Premier in Dalkeith Place or loitering outside it. To pay compensation of £600.

Linda Michaels

Blenheim Road, Wellingborough. Age: 70

On 09/10/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Brian Scott

Austin Rise, Burton Latimer. Age: 23

On 04/04/21 at A6, Burton Latimer, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police; at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Philip Wright

Bryant Road, Kettering. Age: 50

On 06/03/21 at Tesco, Kettering, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £500.

Martin Beirne

Devon Walk, Rushden. Age: 61

On 07/10/21 at Higham Ferrers drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 08/11/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Elise Woods

Grange Road, Kettering. Age: 19

On 25/12/20 at Kettering with intent to cause members of the public harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £300 and costs of £85.

Dean Mains

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 30/04/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; between 29/04/20 and 13/06/20 at Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Bogdan Gherman

Rochester Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 10/11//21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.