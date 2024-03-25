Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Martin Ward

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 22

Court news

On 17/11/23 at Wellingborough stole 117 pallets worth £684.45 belonging to Virani Food Products.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Heather Sharp

Brooke Close, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 08/09/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him; were in possession of cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

James Carroll

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 46

On 01/01/22 to 10/02/22 at Northamptonshire used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Enongene Didi

Swale Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 16/02/24 at Wellingborough drove a Jaguar after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £180.

Johnathan Babb

Ragsdale Street, Rothwell. Age: 37

On 17/02/24 at Kettering drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Stepan Savciuc

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 17/02/24 at Northampton drove a Volvo after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £1,100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £440.

Patryk Majewski

Spencer Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 32

On 30/11/23 at Burton Latimer had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority; had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Abigail Parker

Rutland Street, Kettering. Age: 23

On 16/02/24 at Kettering stole items from Tesco; on 07/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.