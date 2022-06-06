Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Caroline McCulloch

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 48

Court news

On 28/04/22 at TK Maxx, Corby, stole a handbag worth £169.99 and on 05/05/22 at TK Maxx, Kettering, stole clothing worth £123; on 18/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole three bottles of Jack Daniel’s worth £99; on 17/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole four bottles of Jack Daniel’s worth £133; on 16/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole five boxes of Lego; on 12/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole three bottles of spirits worth £99; on 07/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole three bottles of spirits worth £99; on 05/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole five bottles of spirits worth £165; on 04/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole four bottles of spirits worth £109; on 02/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole five bottles of spirits worth £177.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and have treatment for drug dependency. To pay compensation of £881.

Peteris Veisters

Kiel Walk, Corby. Age: 33

Between 23/02/22 and 02/04/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; on 08/03/22 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting two named addresses. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Oleksii Bondarenko

Poppy Fields, Kettering. Age: 25

On 03/05/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Alan Lightfoot

Ragsdale Street, Rothwell. Age: 53

On 24/10/21 at Rothwell assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £350, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Adam Whitmee

Whitney Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 33

On 28/03/2019 at Kettering knowing or believing that a wrongful credit £1,165.44 had been made to an account kept by him or in respect of which he had an interest, dishonestly failed to take such steps as were reasonable to secure that the credit was cancelled.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £409, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £41.

Kelly Chester

Chatsworth Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 17/04/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Thomas North

Weldon Close, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 16/04/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £807, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £81.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.