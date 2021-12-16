Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Andrej Ilisejev

Clun Walk, Corby. Age: 41

In court

On 23/03/19 at Corby assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £750, costs of £450 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Joanne Smith

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 23/11/21 at TK Maxx, Kettering, stole property amounting to approximately £200; on 24/11/21 at TK Maxx, Kettering, stole property with a combined value of £59.98; with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Michelle Hillyer

Ridley Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 20/05/21 at B&M, Kettering, stole washing up goods valued at approximately £40; on 19/05/21 at B&M, Kettering, stole Lego valued at £65.98.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £105.98.

Barry McGlone

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 18/06/21 at Corby assaulted a woman; on 02/09/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to assault, guilty to fail to surrender. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £100, compensation of £50 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Alex Bendon

Medway Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 06/02/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a woman’s front door.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Robert Bolton

Furlong Place, Corby. Age: 35

On 25/12/20 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £270. To pay costs of £150, costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Sean Jessop

Huxloe Place, Kettering. Age: 26

On 27/10/21 at High Street, Kettering, had a weapon in a public place, namely a hammer.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

William Long

Spring Gardens, Rothwell. Age: 36

On 13/08/21 at Market Hill, Rothwell, assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Sarah Taylor

Queensway, Burton Latimer. Age: 54

On 18/06/20 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; obstructed a police officer in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £650, compensation of a total of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Anand Ganatra

Brickhill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 08/10/21 at Wellingborough were in possession of two small bags of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.