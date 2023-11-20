Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Neville Danga
Barnes Close, Kettering. Age: 21
On 29/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Angel Clark
Alice Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 21
On 28/02/23 at Burton Latimer damaged a man’s laptop and Xbox.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Cory Tuthill
Brawn Drive, Raunds. Age: 28
On 23/07/23 at Raunds were in possession of cannabis; assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty to drugs offence, not guilty to assault. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jasmin Cain
Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 31
On 19/09/23 at Wellingborough stole whisky worth £60 from M&S; on 16/09/23 at Rushden having entered The Cod House as a trespasser stole £250 in cash and a fizzy drink crate worth £12.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £185 and costs of £85.
Roy Boore
Waver Close, Corby. Age: 60
On 11/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Neil Gill
Bowness, Wellingborough. Age: 38
On 28/10/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 30 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £180.
Phillip Leitch
Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 34
On 23/07/23 at Corby stole groceries from One Stop; on 08/09/23 at Corby stole goods worth £150 from Tesco; on 04/10/23 at Corby stole sandwiches worth £20 from Greggs; on 08/10/23 at Corby stole items from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven weeks. To pay compensation of £385 and costs of £85.
Jason Bonney
Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 52
Between 26/01/23 and 28/04/23 at Raunds pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman; on 09/02/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.