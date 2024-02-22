Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Mawsley, Raunds and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Kleonard Mali
Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21
Between 01/07/23 and 22/12/23 at Wellingborough produced cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.
Phillip Leitch
Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 35
On 26/01/24 at Corby stole spirits worth £250 from M&S; on 30/01/24 at Corby stole spirits worth £160 from M&S; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay compensation of £410.
Chloe Philpin
Rose Hill Way, Mawsley. Age: 46
On 19/03/23 at Barton Seagrave assaulted a police officer, thereby causing her actual bodily harm; assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To abstain from consuming alcohol for 60 days. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Lee Mitchell
Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 37
On 02/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £250 from Tesco; on 07/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £150 from Tesco; on 11/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £400 from Tesco; on 12/01/24 at Corby stole a parcel worth £13 from a person; on 14/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £200 from Tesco; on 15/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £200 from Tesco; on 19/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £150 from Tesco; on 01/02/24 at Kettering stole items worth £277.25 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 19 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,413.
Kes Thompson
Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 18
On 13/01/24 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks.
Sean Connell
Ensleigh Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 40
On 15/01/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £2,307, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £923.
Simon Smith
Shortwoods Close, Raunds. Age: 32
On 29/01/24 at Rushden drove a Ford while disqualified; without insurance; on 04/02/24 at Wellingborough drove a Mercedes while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £170.