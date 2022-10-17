Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Little Irchester, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Shailesh Budhdeo

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 64

On 06/09/22 at Northampton drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Colin Seymour-Jenkins

Edith Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 30/07/22 at Newland Street, Kettering, had a bladed article, namely an axe.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Emma Lambert

London Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 23/09/21 at Northfield Avenue, Kettering, drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely diazepam, in blood, namely 850ug/l, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Louise Iwanoff

Pytchley Court, Corby. Age: 34

On 12/08/22 at Fotheringhay Road, Corby, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Delenn Mumford

Saxon Way, Raunds. Age: 21

On 11/08/22 at Desborough drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Jake Mayhew

Slipton Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 28

On 21/08/22 at Burton Latimer damaged three windows belonging to a man.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.

Cosmin CiucanuSeaton Crescent, Corby. Age: 27

On 25/09/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £865, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £346.

John Wells

Newtown Road, Little Irchester. Age: 34

On 12/03/22 at Irchester had a small plastic bag of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.