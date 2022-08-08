Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Andrew Mulholland

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 19/06/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 13 months. Fined £305, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Slawomir Jasionek

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 60

On 20/06/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To abstain from alcohol for 100 days and take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 42 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Jamie Beeby

Nelson Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 13/11/21 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To pay costs of £85.

Gary McGowan

St Dunstan’s Close, Kettering. Age: 56

On 12/02/22 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay compensation of £300.

Phillip Stephenson

Gorse Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 06/03/18 at Kettering used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £680 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Daniel Clipstone

The Crescent, Burton Latimer. Age: 28

On 23/06/22 at A14, Rothwell, drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. Fined £512, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Tyresse Grant

Pindar Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 23/06/22 at Northampton used towards a male threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £114.

David Grimshaw

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 50

On 02/05/20 at Kettering attempted to steal items from within a Co-op.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £21.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.