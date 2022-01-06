Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Terry Hughes

Station Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 48

In court

On 17/07/21 at Northamptonshire when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Craig Adams

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 17/04/20 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; pursued a course of conduct which amount to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with three named people. To pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Adam Green

Thurso Walk, Corby. Age: 31

Between 08/04/21 and 13/04/21 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; on 12/04/21 at Corby damaged a man’s front door; damaged a man’s rear gate.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lukasz Sobczynski

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 29/08/21 at Kettering assaulted a special sergeant; at Wellingborough damaged a police vehicle; assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of a total of £100.

Ian McKay

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 52

On 29/08/21 at Corby drove a Mercedes Sprinter after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Carl Gill

York Road, Corby. Age: 42

On 22/10/21 at Corby were in possession of a credit card lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two months suspended for six months.To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Hugh McCann

Trafalgar Road, Kettering. Age: 54

On 28/03/20 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Dawid Okopniuk

Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 15/09/21 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.