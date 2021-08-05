Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Sinoy Ciriac

St Johns Road, Kettering. Age: 45

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 17/05/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Assault plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Public order plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £720 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ronnie Redmond

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 47

On 27/03/21 at Kettering General Hospital were in possession of four rocks of cocaine; on 15/06/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

David Barker

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 75

On 04/01/20 at Wellingborough damaged a wing mirror of a Ford Fiesta, belonging to a man, to the value of £261.30.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £400. To pay compensation of £261.30, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Donovan Holder

Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 13/06/21 at Kettering failed to comply with a direction by returning to Gold Street with an exclusion period; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; were in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220 and to pay costs of £105.

Donald Tosku

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 24/07/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ian Miller

Oslo Gardens, Corby. Age: 41

On 25/06/21 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Justin Cassidy

Gardner Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 18

On 01/01/21 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Constantin Penciu

Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 03/03/21 at Northamptonshire when suspected of having driven a vehicle, and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.