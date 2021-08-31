Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering and Rothwell

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jordan Watts

Spring Gardens, Rothwell. Age: 20

In court

On 19/04/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; on 25/03/21 at Tesco Express, Kettering, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man with intent to cause him to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; on 23/11/20 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150.

James Kemley

Lundy Avenue, Corby. Age: 22

On 10/07/20 attempted to enter Recycle Force Ltd in Corby as a trespasser, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £400.

Anthony Lee

Ostlers Way, Kettering. Age: 32

On 25/07/21 at Derngate, Northampton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £395, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

William Pyper

Prentice Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 14/04/21 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a safe suit to the value of £120, belonging to Northamptonshire constabulary.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £69. To pay compensation of £120, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jamie Jackson

Fallow Road, Rothwell. Age: 32

On 25/07/21 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 13 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £42.

Roberto Barr

Montagu Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 07/07/20 at Corby were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; produced a quantity of cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £101, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Mark O’Leary

Alice Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 49

Between 10/02/21 and 09/08/21 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman; pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man; on 09/08/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.