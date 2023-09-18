Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Little Irchester and Raunds
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Perry Webster
Grombold Avenue, Raunds. Age: 29
On 29/07/23 at Raunds drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Robert Munns
Newtown Road, Little Irchester. Age: 30
On 13/08/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £392, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £157.
James Driver
Churchill Way, Kettering. Age: 32
On 13/08/23 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Sasha Tait
Robb Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 20
On 23/05/23 at Rushden had with them articles for use in the course of burglary or theft.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Wayne Chapman
Birch Avenue, Corby. Age: 40
On 04/06/23 at Corby when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; on 09/07/23 at Kettering when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; on 03/08/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months.
David Harkins
No fixed address. Age: 42
On 04/08/23 at Poundstretcher, Kettering, resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £64 and to pay compensation of £50.
Callum Mayes
Oak Road, Kettering. Age: 20
On 14/08/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 10 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Brian Scott
Austin Rise, Burton Latimer. Age: 25
On 14/08/23 at Burton Latimer drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.