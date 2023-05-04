Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Gary McGowan

St Dunstan’s Close, Kettering. Age: 57

Court news

On 09/11/22 at Kettering stole clothing worth £65 belonging to Peacocks.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kim Monk

Eskdale Close, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 13/09/22 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £25, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Michael Angel

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 05/11/22 at Kettering had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton; had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Ricky England

Redshank Close, Rushden. Age: 35

On 12/04/23 at A45, Rushden, drove while disqualified; whilst not wearing an adult belt; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 15 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Steven Doyle

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 49

On 05/12/22 at Kettering fraudulently used a registration document, namely a registration mark; used a vehicle without insurance; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Nigel Paul

Norman Way, Irchester. Age: 47

On 21/11/22 at Wellingborough drove a Nissan after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 25 months. Fined £320, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Joanne Morton

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 10/10/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; on 09/11/22 at Wellingborough stole food items worth £37.25 from Iceland; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; at Kettering were in possession of a capsule of morphine; were in possession of five capsules of pregabalin; on 14/03/23 at Wellingborough stole items worth £38.42 from Aldi.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 weeks. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Fined £40 and to pay compensation of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.