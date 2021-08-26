Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Mawsley and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Courtney Campion

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 20

In court

On 11/04/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 11/04/21 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 10/05/21 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 05/07/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation totalling £100.

Robbie Kennedy

HMP Peterborough. Age: 31

On 11/06/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove without insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Wayne Sandall

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 19/11/20 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, namely 3.2ug/l, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in blood, namely 65ug/l, exceeded the specified limit; drove without insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; took a vehicle without consent.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Kimberley Coward

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 34

On 19/06/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Roderick Norton

Rose Hill Way, Mawsley. Age: 66

On 20/07/21 at A14, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £692, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £69.

Clive Horwood

High Street, Irchester. Age: 55

On 05/05/20 at Irchester damaged a man’s Audi to the value of £1,000; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £420. To pay compensation of £600, costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £42.

Maxwell Vines

Fitzwilliam Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 25

On 21/09/20 at Cleveland Avenue, Kettering, drove a BMW dangerously.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 15 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.