Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Holcot, Kettering, Oundle and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
John Keightley
The Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 20
On 07/07/23 at Wellingborough drove a Vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Dylan Saunderson
Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 19
On 09/07/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.
Edgars Austrins
Spencer Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 31
On 09/07/23 at A45, Irchester, drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
William Alderdice
Thomas Close, Corby. Age: 30
On 05/07/23 at Corby stole washing pods worth £80 from Wilko; stole whisky worth £85 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £100 and to pay compensation of £165.
Thomas Benson
Cupar Crescent, Corby. Age: 66
On 20/12/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made restricting contact with three named people or entering a named address. To pay compensation of £1,500, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Matthew Kent
King Street, Kettering. Age: 30
On 23/04/22 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £300, compensation of £175 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Stacey Grant
Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 33
On 14/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £150 from the Co-op; on 17/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £170 from the Co-op; on 18/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £50.85 from the Co-op; on 07/07/23 at Corby stole clothing worth £600 from Next; on 09/07/23 at Corby stole alcohol worth £300 from M&S; on 08/07/23 at Corby stole items worth £150 from M&S; on 10/07/23 at Corby stole meat worth £300-£400 from the Co-op; on 11/07/23 at Corby stole items from M&S; on 04/07/23 at Corby stole men’s underwear products worth £500 from M&S; on 16/07/23 at Corby stole alcohol from M&S; on 25/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £130 from the Co-op; on 17/07/23 at Corby stole items worth £150 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,250.42.
James Bryant
St Peters Road, Oundle. Age: 26
On 09/07/23 at Oundle obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay costs of £85.
Lisa Middleton
Poplars Lane, Holcot. Age: 56
On 09/07/23 at Holcot drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.